New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday alleged that the AAP government has not released Rs 938 crore to civic bodies even though it was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a few days ago.

In a press conference, Prakash, a senior BJP leader, likened Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the character of 'Dhritrashtra' in the epic Mahabharata.

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain had earlier told reporters that the money announced by the city government was "not something it owed to the civic bodies", but the fund was announced to pay the salaries of their employees.

"Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has become a 'Dhritrashtra', and till date, the Delhi government has not yet released Rs 938 cr for disbursement of salaries of the corporation employees," Prakash alleged.

He said Sisodia and Jain held a press conference about a week ago and said the Delhi government will release Rs 938 crore to the corporations for disbursement of salaries of employees.

Prakash alleged that due to “this approach” of the Delhi government, the NDMC today is going through a financial crisis situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)