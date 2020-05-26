India News | Delhi Govt Has Sent Nearly 2.41 Lakh People Back to Their Home States in 196 Trains: Sisodia

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Delhi government has sent around 2.41 lakh people back to their home states in 196 trains from May 7 till Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said nearly 1.25 lakh people were sent to Bihar, 96,610 to Uttar Pradesh, 3,000 to Jharkhand, 2,500 to West Bengal and 2,100 to Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | 67 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The Delhi government has paid the train fares in most of the cases, he said.

Recently, the AAP dispensation and the Bihar government had engaged in a war of words over train fares of migrant workers.

Also Read | Locust Attack: 10 Districts in Uttar Pradesh on Alert After 'Tiddi Dal' Attacks Crops in Neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the deputy chief minister, lunch and dinner are being served to the needy people in the national capital at 2,500 camps set up by the Delhi government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)