New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi government has announced an increase in the monthly financial assistance for senior citizens, raising the amount from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for those aged 60 to 69, while those aged above 70 will receive Rs 3,000 per month.

Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is committed to strengthening financial support schemes for senior citizens.

"The monthly assistance for senior citizens aged 60 to 69 is being increased to Rs 2,500, and those aged above 70 will now receive Rs 3,000 per month," she said.

Additionally, senior citizens from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and minority communities in the 60 to 69 age group will receive an extra Rs 500 per month.

A total of Rs 3,227 crore has been allocated for these schemes, the chief minister said.

The government has also earmarked Rs 20 crore under the 'Grant In Aid (GIA) to Recreation Centres for Senior Citizens' scheme to provide spaces for relaxation and social activities, she added.

