New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Delhi government has issued a flood alert as the water level of the Yamuna River is expected to exceed the danger level after the release of 29,313 cusecs of water from Hathnikund Barrage on Monday morning.

Officials were instructed to maintain strict vigilance, along with patrolling in low-lying areas.

"As the water level of ORB (Delhi Old Railway Bridge) may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50m, a CWC advisory may be expected soon. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places," a Delhi government order said.

"The police and the staff of 1&FC Department would undertake patrolling along right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round the clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps, etc. as required," it added.

On Thursday, a flood relief camp was set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, as the water level of the River Yamuna had crossed the danger mark the previous day.

"These tents are set up for people living near the river; they will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, told ANI about these flood relief camps.

Meanwhile, IMD, on Sunday, said that India has recorded one of its highest rainfall levels in decades during August 2025, with exceptional showers across several states.

Addressing a virtual press conference in the national capital, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra emphasised that monsoon activity revived strongly in the second half of the month and is expected to extend into September with above-normal rainfall.

"Rainfall over all of India for the month of August is 268.1 mm, which is the seventh highest since 2001 and the 45th rank since 1901. Rainfall over north-west India for the month of August is 265.0 mm, which is the highest since 2001 and the 13th rank since 1901. Rainfall over South India (250.6 mm), which is the third highest since 2001 and eighth highest since 1901," the IMD DG said in a press conference.

The IMD explained that the rapid revival of the monsoon from August 14 played a crucial role. "Active to vigorous monsoon conditions prevailed during the second half of August 2025 due to the formation of four low-pressure systems with a total of fifteen days," Mohapatra said. (ANI)

