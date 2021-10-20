New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Delhi government has launched an enforcement drive at petrol pumps against vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

The teams of the transport department checked PUC certificates of vehicles arriving at fuel stations.

"We are ensuring all vehicles in Delhi are following the pollution emission standards and stay in a healthy state. We are ensuring all the vehicles carry PUC certificates in Delhi," Anuj Bharti, DC, Transport department, said.

"If a vehicle owner does not have a PUC certificate after checking with our database, then we will issue an e-challan to the owner," he added.

He said they had found a few vehicles without the stipulated certificate.

"In the first phase, we appealed to the people to carry PUC certificates. But it does not receive the expected responses from the people. So now we are in the second phase which is the enforcement stage. If the vehicle does not have a PUC certificate, we will issue a challan of Rs 10,000." (ANI)

