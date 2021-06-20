New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences', in which around 450 candidates have enrolled themselves.

Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said, "Delhi government is launching a one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences' wherein around 450 candidates have enrolled themselves. From October 1, these instructors will train people in different parts of Delhi free of cost."

"With the aim of making Yoga and Meditation reach door to door, we launched a new Yoga Center in Delhi today. Yoga is very important for better health in this time of pandemic", tweeted Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia who was also present at the press briefing tweeted, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today, upon the upcoming occasion of International Yoga Day addressed the first batch of 'Yoga and Meditation Diploma' at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University. To take Yoga and Meditation to the masses, these youths will be available in the service of Delhiites from October 2."

The main theme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 is 'Yoga For Wellness' that focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 am tomorrow, I will be addressing the Yoga Day programme."

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels. (ANI)

