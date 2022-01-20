New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) In view of providing all necessary information on electric vehicles (EVs) in the national capital on a single platform, the Delhi government launched a dedicated portal on Thursday.

The government's https://ev.delhi.gov.in/ contains information on EV models available in the market, savings and charging facility among others, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said at the launch event, adding that the Delhi government wanted to give a user-friendly, interactive and resourceful platform to the public.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Told To Attend R-Day Function As 'Official Duty'.

"This new website will be able to provide all required information to potential EV consumers and keep up to date with sales and daily growing charging infrastructure data too," Gahlot said.

The website also provides information on location of charging stations and specification of the chargers. Currently, Delhi has 377 charging points at 170 locations and the number is increasing. The website will also provide real-time updated numbers to the users, according to a statement issued by the transport department.

Also Read | Delhi: Youth Held for Committing Theft To Marry His Girlfriend on Valentines Day.

The portal also features 'EV calculator' that gives an estimate of the savings on fuel by a specific EV in comparison to its equivalent conventional vehicle.

"It enables the consumers to make a rational choice and identify the cost reduction that an EV can provid," Gahlot said.

Besides the price, brand and range provided by a given EV, the portal's dashboard also carries updates on Delhi's EV ecosystem, including sales and uptake of vehicle in Delhi in real-time.

The website also has a feedback and grievance section where stakeholders can give their suggestions.

Especially for grievances and requests, an auto-generated e-mail will be sent to the consumer as well the transport department, the statement mentioned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)