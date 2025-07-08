New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi Government is set to roll out the 'Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgenders in Delhi. The scheme is expected to be rolled out by August 15.

Women and transgender persons residing in Delhi aged 12 and above will be able to travel free of cost on DTC and cluster buses.

The digital 'Saheli Smart Card' will be issued under the NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) framework. It will replace the existing pink tickets and will require activation through the AFCS (Automatic Fare Collection System), told a senior official.

He further added, "EOI in papers for empanelment of banks for this purpose has been issued and hopefully it will be rolled out by 15th August."

Under this scheme, registration of women and transgender on the DTC portal and KYC at the bank will be mandatory. The beneficiary will have to submit certain documents that include Aadhaar, PAN, proof of residence, photograph, etc.

The card will be delivered by post; in case of loss, a duplicate can be issued.

Under the smart card, travel will be free, though banks might charge a nominal fee.

The pink ticket system for free travel in DTC and Cluster buses in Delhi was introduced on October 29, 2019, by the AAP government on the occasion of Bhai Dooj festival. It was started as an initiative to encourage safe and accessible public transport for women and transgender persons.

"In 2022, free travel for women via Pink tickets contributed to nearly 32 per cent of the total number of passengers travelling in a month," according to a source.

"In 2019-20, Delhi buses had a ridership of more than 160 crores. Due to COVID in the years 2020 and 2021, it dropped to 71 crores in 2020-21, slightly recovering to 93 crores in 2021-22. Since April 2022 till today, it has reached nearly 125 crores, almost 75 per cent of the pre covid numbers," the statement added.

However, on March 29, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had claimed that the scheme had been mismanaged, along with the whole Delhi Transport Corporation, which led to a loss of Rs 70,471 crore. (ANI)

