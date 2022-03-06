New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A 10-km marathon was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday morning as part of the Delhi government's celebrations for the upcoming International Women's Day.

The aim was to raise awareness among the people about this year's International Women's Day theme of “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", according to a government statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana on March 7.

The day is observed on March 8.

The Women's Day Run on Sunday, with 700 participants, included a 10-km marathon, a 5-km run and a 1-km run flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Takes Shirt Off in Front of Women Cops, Jailed For 10 Days.

It was organised by the Department of Women and Child Development.

Addressing the event, Sisodia said, "Mindset needs to change. Women are the foundation of development."

The achievements of women entrepreneurs from marginalised communities were highlighted at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)