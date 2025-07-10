By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Delhi government is set to build an elevated road over Munak canal. The project report details are to be ready within three months.

The elevated road will stretch from Inderlok to Bawana, approximately 20 kilometres in length. This project will be developed under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

They said the project is estimated to cost around Rs 3,000 crore and will take at least three years to complete.

The Delhi government has sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Haryana Government regarding the works of the Munak canal. The Haryana government had expressed willingness to undertake it as a deposit work.

However, they have stated that the Delhi government must handle funding, boundary clearing, and other responsibilities. The Delhi government has clarified that it will undertake these tasks itself and has requested Haryana to simply issue the NOC, a top source said.

This elevated corridor is set to benefit 18 assembly constituencies, two parliamentary constituencies, and 35 municipal wards, providing smoother transport facilities to a large population. The said project will also help reduce criminal activities in the canal area.

The Munak Canal is one of the longest, running from Haryana into Delhi. It is crucial for the state's water supply.

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct the elevated road, the boundary, electrical works, and maintenance of the Munak Canal area will be the responsibility of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Delhi government is also working on the Najafgarh drain, transforming it into a 30 MW canal- top solar power corridor.

Additionally, the Delhi government has prepared a Rs 950-crore plan for reconstructing 415 kilometres of dilapidated roads in the city, and the proposal has been submitted to the central government under the Central Road Fund (CRF).

The plan includes major roads such as Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, Najafgarh Road, and Vikas Marg. (ANI)

