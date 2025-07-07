New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A string of Mughal-era monuments and colonial-era structures have undergone a facelift under an expansive conservation drive started by the Delhi government, and work on more is underway.

Under the initiative, the city government has restored 13 heritage structures, out of a targeted 25 monuments.

Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government is conserving these structures for future generations to experience the rich heritage of our past and increase tourist footfall.

"The government has so far spent Rs 13 crore on restoration of the 13 monuments. Nine more monuments are in line for conservation this year, and the target for 2025 is to restore at least 25 monuments," an official told PTI.

The restoration includes whitewashing and painting of walls, and chemical treatment to clean algae and black stains from tombs and walls, the person said.

"Several heritage structures, especially those made from limestone, begin to deteriorate during the monsoon. We wanted to ensure that this does not happen," the official said.

He said that in some cases, landscaping work has also been done around the monuments to make them aesthetically pleasing.

The official gave the instance of the Mutiny Memorial, where, he said, overhead wiring was removed, and the structure was treated with paint and lime work.

The Mutiny Memorial was built in 1863 to honour British soldiers who fought during the 1857 revolt. It was later renamed Ajitgarh in tribute to the Indian freedom fighters

At Bara Lao ka Gumbad, fencing was repaired and repainted in white, while at Bijri Khan's Tomb, an early Mughal-era tomb near R K Puram with signature octagonal domes and latticework, chemical cleaning was carried out.

Turkman Gate, a 17th-century gate leading to the city of Shahjahanabad, named after a 13th-century Sufi saint, underwent chemical cleaning and limestone repair. Damaged sections of its walls were fixed, and lighting was installed at the monument.

The ageing walls of the Tomb of Mohammad Quli Khan, a 16th-century monument that also served as the residence of Sir Thomas Metcalfe, have undergone chemical cleaning and bushes surrounding the monument have been removed.

"These restoration efforts will draw more youngsters towards our heritage, and we plan to take up the restoration of many more such monuments. Unlike previous governments, which focused only on selected sites tied to specific Mughal histories, we aim to preserve a wider range of monuments without such limitations," Mishra said.

Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, a Tughlaq-era hunting lodge shrouded in local legend, and Tomb of Mohammad Quli Khan, a 16th-century tomb later converted into a residence by British officer Sir Thomas Metcalfe, have also been given a new lease of life.

Other structures up restored are Bara Lao ka Gumbad, a 15th-century Lodhi-era tomb and mosque known for its intricate plasterwork, Imambara, an 18th-century Shia structure used for religious congregations and Maqbara Paik, believed to be a soldier's tomb from the post-Mughal period.

The remaining structures are the Gol Gumbad, a domed structure near Lodhi Road from the Lodhi dynasty era, Gateway of Mahaldar Khan Garden, a lesser-known Mughal-period garden entrance, a baoli (stepwell), typical of the Sultanate and Mughal water conservation architecture, the mosque of Darwesh Shah, associated with a local saint, featuring traditional Islamic design, and the Hatshal Minar, a 17th-century tapering minaret in Najafgarh that resembles the Qutub Minar and is often dubbed its mini version.

The official said two previously unlisted tombs -- one near Rajon ki Baoli in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, and another behind Mehrauli Bus Terminal -- have also been covered in the project.

"Before restoring these 13 structures this year, we had already conserved about 75 monuments in previous phases. These included lesser-known yet historically significant sites like the Sarai of Azimganj, Chaumchi Khan's Tomb, Malcha Mahal, the Gumti of Shaikh Ali, and the Haveli of Mirza Ghalib, along with kos minars and various anonymous tombs scattered across the city," the official said.

Historian Sohail Hashmi said restoration is slow and ongoing work, especially when working with lime-plastered monuments.

He had recently visited the restored tomb of Mohammad Quli Khan.

"A cafe has been opened inside the circular structure near the Tomb of Quli, which is now drawing many youngsters," Hashmi said.

He said that when using traditional materials like lime and crust bricks, the basic structure itself takes at least a year to dry.

Whitewashing needs to be done annually, and it usually takes three years or more to complete the restoration of a monument properly, Hashmi added.

