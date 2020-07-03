New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the national capital, top government authorities have reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The Kejriwal government has been emphasising on ramping up health infrastructure to meet the projected bed requirements for patients, as part of which it has already acquired several hotels, banquet halls and attached them with hospitals and nursing homes.

The Delhi heath department in its bulletin on Thursday said Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has "reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room".

The move comes amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital.

Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,175, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday stood at 445.

Amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the city, a serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of the disease is already underway.

As part of the survey from June 27-July 10, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies.

The exercise is being jointly carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Delhi government.

