New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung criticised the Supreme Court's order to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and house them in dedicated dog shelters, and said that the decision has been taken in haste. He said that the Delhi government should request the Supreme Court to give them more time to execute the order.

Speaking to ANI, Najeeb Jung said, "The problem is serious. There is no doubt that some stray dogs attack people. But the Supreme Court's decision has been taken in haste. The Supreme Court should review its decision. They should form a committee that includes animal lovers, veterinarians, and the municipal corporation. They should be given two weeks to study the problem. The Delhi government should request the Supreme Court to give them more time."

He further said that the Supreme Court should prepare categories of dogs, as the dogs in Khan Market or Golf Club are like pets, and keeping them in shelter homes would be an injustice towards them.

The Supreme Court on Monday took a stern view of the stray dog menace and ordered the Delhi-NCR municipal authorities to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and house them in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

"If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.

"NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into and if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench.

It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint.

It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces. (ANI)

