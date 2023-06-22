New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Kejriwal Government is all set to introduce a Cloud Kitchen Policy in the national capital which aims to streamline licensing procedures for cloud kitchens by implementing a user-friendly single-window system through a digital platform.

This initiative is designed to support independent food outlets, fostering the creation of numerous employment opportunities within the sector, said an official release of the CMO.

Under this plan, two iconic locations, Chandini Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila, will be transformed into Delhi's Food Hubs. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his enthusiasm for this project, emphasising the significant cultural and historical importance of these areas. By revitalising these food hubs, the government aims to enhance their popularity among locals and visitors alike, the release stated.

Underlining the importance of this policy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the upcoming Independent Food Outlets (Cloud Kitchen) Policy on Wednesday. The meeting, which was also attended by Industries Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, brought about a comprehensive discussion on the effective policy framework, the statement said.

In the review meeting, the CM stated that a plan will be introduced for the regulation of Independent Food Outlets (Cloud Kitchens) to generate sufficient employment opportunities in this sector.

"Implementing this plan will give legal recognition to cloud kitchens in Delhi. Operators and entrepreneurs running these cloud kitchens will no longer have to face the hassle of obtaining licences from various government departments. They will be able to apply for licences through a single portal provided by the Delhi government", the release stated.

The Chief Minister stated that this policy will enhance Delhi's economy and create new employment opportunities.

The operators of these cloud kitchens have to apply for licences from various government organisations such as MCD, police, fire department, and DDA. This process causes several difficulties for entrepreneurs as there has been no concrete plan or policy from the government in this regard, the statement added.

"In fact, due to the lack of a solid policy, many individuals were operating cloud kitchens without proper licences. However, the Delhi government is now bringing the Cloud Kitchen Policy to provide legal recognition and make life easier for entrepreneurs. Through this scheme, entrepreneurs will be able to apply for all types of licences on a single portal", the statement read.

According to the statement, cloud kitchens are already prevalent across the country, but no framework has been established for their regulation. "Currently, those operating cloud kitchens have to obtain licences from different departments of the government. This requires them to visit multiple department offices", the release added.

The release further stated that in different areas of Delhi, there are currently around 20,000 cloud kitchens and independent food outlets operating. Approximately 4,00,000 people are working in or associated with these establishments in some way. Most of the food outlets in Delhi are located in rural or commercial areas and sell their meals through online platforms.

The size of a typical independent food outlet ranges from 600 square feet to 2,000 square feet. Many entrepreneurs working in or interested in operating cloud kitchens are unaware of the necessary licences.

In this regard, the objective of the Delhi government is to reduce regulations and create a conducive environment for the development and modernisation of cloud kitchens. This would facilitate business operations and contribute to the capital's economy.

The Kejriwal government has included cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, dark kitchens, base kitchens, satellite kitchens, and virtual kitchens in the independent food outlets scheme. Only those food outlets that deliver meals to people are considered independent in this scheme, the statement said.

Under this policy, the city's food outlets, also have to be developed, drawing inspiration from the renowned food culture of Singapore. With a keen focus on food safety and hygiene, the initiative aims to provide a never-seen-before experience for consumers, highlighting the vibrant flavours and rich heritage of the city's culinary offerings, the release stated. (ANI)

