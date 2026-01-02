HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said the government has decided to file a police complaint against misinformation being spread regarding teachers in the city.

Speaking on the matter, Sood alleged that Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal circulated false information through a tweet, prompting the government to register an FIR after careful consideration.

Speaking to ANI, Sood said, "I don't talk much about the unemployed leaders of Delhi. The government has made a well-considered decision to file a police complaint about the misinformation being spread about teachers in Delhi. This time, the person spreading fake news is Arvind Kejriwal, who sits in the Sheesh Mahal in Chandigarh. Arvind Kejriwal spread this misinformation through a tweet. After much deliberation, the government has decided to file an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal."

On Tuesday, Former Chief Minister of Delhi and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, condemned the BJP-led state government for allegedly requesting all educational institutions, schools and stadiums to nominate Nodal Officers in matters related to stray dogs and report on the same.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Will teachers in Delhi's government schools teach children, or will they count dogs on the streets instead?"

He further launched an attack on the BJP government for "insulting teachers" through the order.

"This order from the BJP's Delhi government exposes their thinking and priorities. For the BJP, education is not even an issue; these people are insulting teachers and ruining schools," Kejriwal wrote.

Moreover, Kejriwal glorified the AAP government's reign in Delhi over the ruling BJP government, saying that "AAP respected teachers while the BJP is bent on destroying everything."

Kejriwal wrote, "When our government was in Delhi, we respected teachers, removed unnecessary burdens from them, and made children's education the topmost priority. We sent teachers abroad for training and improved the schools. Today, the BJP government is bent on destroying everything." (ANI)

