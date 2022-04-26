New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has decided to intensify drives to ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks at pubic places, officials said on Tuesday.

Over 70 enforcement teams have been formed in all the 11 districts of the capital so far to check violations, they said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 25th Roza of Ramadan on April 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Mass awareness campaigns have also been launched to sensitise people about Covid-appropriate behaviour and encourage them to take the vaccine, officials said.

A senior official from the South district said people had become complacent towards wearing masks after the fine on it was removed earlier this month but it has been reimposed by the government and a close vigil will be kept on violators.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

"At least six enforcement teams have been formed in each of 11 districts. Some districts also have 8-9 teams so there are over 70 enforcement teams active across the city at the moment. More such squads will be formed soon to intensify checking drives and crackdown on violators," the official told PTI.

On April 2, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had lifted the penalty of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks in public places as cases were fairly under control for a few weeks before that.

However, Covid cases and the positivity rate have been on the rise for the past few days in the national capital.

Within three weeks of lifting its mask mandate, the Delhi government on April 22 made masks mandatory at public places, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violaters.

Another official at the southeast district said eight enforcement teams have been formed to ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The official said they are also conducting mass awareness campaigns to sensitise people about wearing masks and vaccination.

"These awareness campaigns are being conducted at crowded public places such as local markets, shopping centres among others. In these campaigns we not only sensitise people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms but also request them to take Covid vaccine," the official said.

He also added that civil defence volunteers are being deployed in districts to keep a watch on violators.

According to the health department, Delhi on Monday had reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 percent.

The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the health bulletin stated on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)