New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) In view of the approaching ban on the entry of BS-IV trucks in the national capital, the Delhi government is going to invite innovative ideas for retrofitting of these vehicles to meet BS-VI standards, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

The minister has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to hold an innovation challenge to find technological solutions to the issue.

The challenge will also involve finding solutions for reducing emissions of BS-IV compliant vehicles.

"The Innovation Challenge will be focused on identifying and promoting low-cost, easy-to-maintain and effective technological solutions capable of reducing/absorbing PM2.5 and PM10 emissions (of at least twice the amount emitted) from BS-IV vehicles operating," the minister said.

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, about the width of a human hair. These are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks.

On the other hand, PM10 are coarser particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, about the width of 10 human hairs. While not as concerning as PM2.5, these can still irritate the airways and worsen respiratory problems.

The government will also hold a competition inviting innovation for retrofitting of BS-IV trucks to meet BS VI standards, he said.

From November 1, only BS-VI (Bharat Stage 6), CNG or EV commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter the city.

"If commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi, it would lead to a crisis. We will hold this challenge to invite solutions for retrofitting of BS-IV trucks," he added.

The Bharat stage emission standards are standards instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

The innovation challenge will be held in three stages -- in the first stage, the proposal will be evaluated on the basis of paper submitted; the second stage will be focussed on carrying out an exhaustive study of the proposal following which Rs five lakh will be given for testing the technology. The certification will be given by The National Physical Laboratory (NPL), officials said.

