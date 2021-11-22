New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi government will organise a two-day 'Smart Urban Farming Expo' at the Thyagraj stadium here on November 27-28, it said on Monday.

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) will be partnering with Urban Gro, the Indian Society Of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE) and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) to organise the event.

It will be India's first trade fair specialised in urban farming, the government said in a statement, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be its chief guest.

The two-day fair will include sessions on new frontiers in urban farming and discussions on case studies in smart urban gardening and vertical farming, it said.

DDC Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah said, "Urban farming is the need of the hour in Delhi to increase our green cover and to promote healthy and sustainable living at the individual level. As an urban farmer myself, I also know it is immensely empowering as it makes us connect directly with our food and understand the pain that farmers go through to bring food to our table."

