New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi government will recruit 15,000 home guards, taking their total number to 25,000, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday distributed letters of enrolment to 1669 home guards out of 10,000, for which the recruitment process was started in January, said the statement from the Raj Niwas.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the newly recruited home guards at an event, the LG said that in the near future additional 15,000 home guards will be added, taking their total strength to over 25,000 it said.

The newly recruited home guards included 226 former civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were working as bus marshals when they were removed in November last year. The new recruits also included 181 women, the statement said.

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

The LG in January this year cleared enrolment of 10,285 home guards and directed that the CDVs be given preference in the form of extra credit points in the selection process.

However, some candidates approached the court, and as a result, the appointment on 7,939 posts of home guards was kept pending as the matter became sub-judice. The LG, had however, directed appointment of 2,346 home guards who qualified physical measurement and efficiency, and written tests.

Out of 2,346 posts, 1669 cleared the medical test and were handed over their appointment letters.

In response to the advertisement for 10,285 vacancies, total 1.09 lakh applications were received but only 32,511 reported for the physical test. Meanwhile, the some applicants moved the high court over various issues and a status quo was ordered by the court.

The LG has also directed the director general (home guards) to ensure that the remaining 7,939 vacancies are also filled up at the earliest after taking cognizance of the court matters, added the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)