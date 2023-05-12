New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Delhi government's Tourism department has proposed to hand over the Signature Bridge to the Public Works Department (PWD), officials said.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,518.37 crore, the Wazirabad-East Delhi connecting bridge was thrown open to commuters in November 2018.

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

"The tourism department will be handing over the signature bridge to PWD. The PWD maintains bridges and therefore we will be handing it over to them so that the department can ensure its upkeep. We have already made a request in March," the official said.

Talking about the proposal, he said that even in the past they have handed over bridges to PWD and this is a "routine procedure".

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Remain Disrupted in Parts of Kurla Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

"They have deputed a team and after checking all the documents they will take over. We have already handed over the approaches to Signature Bridge – eastern and western approach to them," he said.

The cantilever spar cable-stayed bridge that connects Outer Ring Road with Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi was built by the PWD. It boasts of 127 strands of steel cables and is projected as India's first 'asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge'.

The work on the construction of its lifts and viewing gallery continued for more than a year. It was handed over to the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in 2020 for the development of tourism activities. PTI SLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)