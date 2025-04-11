New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the education system in the national capital has completely "fallen into the clutches" of the mafias under the BJP government following an alleged fee hike in several private schools recently.

Reacting to the protest being held in the schools over the recent fee hike, Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, "The people of Delhi are once again completely at the mercy of the education mafia. How dare the education mafia mistreat our children? Because the leaders and ministers are in their pockets -- just like they used to be before our government came to power."

Meanwhile, AAP's Delhi State President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and said that ruling party ministers have no clue of the situation unfolding in Delhi.

"Parents are protesting outside private schools, and BJP ministers are busy playing the 'government school-government school' game. They should be going where the problem is and solving it. But they are scared of private school owners," he said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further pointed out that the BJP government is insensitive to the anger of the public.

"A woman fainted while protesting outside schools run by top industrialists, and ministers are too afraid to even visit the site. Instead, they are busy with inspection theatrics inside government schools. They should feel at least some shame. They should work for the people of Delhi. Videos of parents protesting outside private schools are going viral across all social media platforms. Parents are in deep distress due to the sudden fee hike. BJP leaders are too afraid to speak against these multimillionaires," he said.

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, claimed that the BJP government has given the green signal to the schools to increase the fees by 10 per cent every year."

"Parents are protesting outside the school. The school management is saying that the fees will increase by at least 10 per cent every year; do whatever you can. How come the school is so confident? Is it not afraid of audit? It is clear that the BJP government has given the green signal to the schools to increase the fees by 10 per cent every year," the former chief minister asserted. (ANI)

