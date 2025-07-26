New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court expressed its satisfaction over the Central Government's timely and effective response in appointing key officials to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

During the hearing on July 24, 2025, Justice Sachin Dutta commended the government's efforts, specifically appreciating the role of standing counsel Advocate Ashish Dixit for his prompt and diligent representation.

The matter had arisen from a series of writ petitions filed directly before the High Court, owing to prolonged vacancies for the post of Member (Legal) at PNGRB and Member (Technical) at APTEL.

Recognising the impact of these vacancies on judicial proceedings and administrative efficiency, the Court had, on May 9, 2025, issued a notice to the Union of India, seeking clarity on the timeline for filling the positions.

Responding to the directive, Advocate Dixit informed the Court on May 22, 2025, that the Member (Legal) post had been filled as of May 16, 2025.

He further stated that the process to appoint the Technical Member at APTEL was underway. At the subsequent hearing, the government confirmed that the Technical Member had taken office on June 12, 2025.

Acknowledging these developments, the High Court praised the Central Government for its professionalism and swift action, emphasising the importance of institutional functionality. With both posts now occupied, the Court disposed of the batch of petitions and directed the concerned parties to approach the respective tribunal for further proceedings. (ANI)

