New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the AIIMS Nurses' Union to ensure that its member nurses, who are on strike since the morning, immediately rejoin work.

Justice Yashant Varma, while dealing with the petition by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), observed that the strike would cause grave prejudice and seriously imped the working of the institution.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the nurses' union refused to attend to duty following a notice issued by the administration on April 25 and the same resulted in the cancellation of various surgeries and has crippled the functioning of a centre of excellence.

“Since the aforesaid action of the union would cause grave prejudice and seriously impede and impact the working of a medical institution, the respondent union is directed to ensure that its members and nursing officers would immediately rejoin work forthwith pending further orders,” the court stated.

The judge noted that none appeared on behalf of the nurses' union and directed that the petition be listed for further consideration on April 27 at 10.30 am.

The AIIMS Nurses' Union had earlier announced an indefinite strike with effect from Tuesday morning on account of the suspension of its President Harish Kajla and demanded its revocation.

