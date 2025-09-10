New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of Vikas Yadav, a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, seeking an extension of his interim bail. Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the order.

The bench said, in the present case, the petitioner already stands convicted; not only has his appeal been dismissed by the High Court, but the SLP filed before the Supreme Court also stands dismissed.

Post-conviction, the petitioner is only entitled to the grant of parole/furlough. The Senior Counsel, appearing for the petitioner, has failed to show any provision under the BNSS/Cr. PC, which empowers this Court to grant bail or interim bail.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to the petitioner in exercise of its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, but such power is not available with the High Court.

Thus, that being so, this Court has no power to grant interim bail or even extend the interim bail. The application for extension/grant of interim bail filed on behalf of the petitioner is, therefore, not maintainable and is accordingly dismissed.

Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence, had approached the High Court after the Supreme Court declined to entertain his request a day earlier, observing that since the matter was pending before the Delhi High Court, it was not appropriate for the apex court to intervene. His interim bail, granted earlier, was set to expire today.

In his plea, Yadav, 54, submitted that he has already undergone over 23 years of imprisonment without remission and has never been granted furlough or parole. He cited two grounds for seeking an extension of bail.

Yadav informed the court that he married on September 5, 2025, in Ghaziabad through Arya Samaj rituals, in the presence of family and close friends. He stated that both he and his wife required time together as newlyweds, enclosing a marriage certificate and photographs.

The High Court had earlier directed him to pay a fine of Rs 54 lakh as part of his sentence. He sought additional time to dispose of immovable properties in Badaun and Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to arrange the payment, claiming the process was lengthy and legally complex.

Advocate Ashish Dixit appeared on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the matter.

Yadav, son of former parliamentarian D P Yadav, was convicted along with others for abducting and murdering Nitish Katara, a young business executive, in 2002. Katara was killed for his relationship with Yadav's sister, Bharti, which the family allegedly opposed. (ANI)

