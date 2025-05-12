New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has taken decisive action in a batch of petitions concerning unpaid arrears, salaries, and retiral benefits for teachers at Guru Harkrishan Public Schools (GHPS), issuing a comprehensive directive to address their financial grievances.

To make sure the teachers get what they are owed, the Court has blocked the sale, lease, or transfer of two major properties--292 acres in Bigar, Haryana, and 15 acres in Shahdara, Delhi.

The Court also ruled that all rental income from GHPS and DSGMC properties must be used only to clear pending salaries and arrears. Until teachers are fully paid, the salaries and perks of DSGMC and GHPS Society officials will remain frozen.

Expressing concern over the failure to provide fair compensation, the Court noted that teachers are currently receiving only 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) instead of the 54 per cent required under the 7th CPC guidelines. Schools must now submit plans to sell assets to fund these payments.

"Needless to say, this is inordinately inadequate and prejudices the financial conditions of the employees/teachers, who have been working with the school", said the court.

The court also noted that the forensic audit by Sethi and Mehra has confirmed that GHPS (ND) Society has submitted its property details, while DSGMC has been told to provide a full list of its assets within a week.

The Court has recently also appointed a government-approved valuer, Nitesh Shrivastava, to determine the actual worth of these properties, with a deadline set for September 7, 2025.

The DSGMC has faced legal scrutiny for years, with its leaders repeatedly accused of defying court rulings. In both 2021 and 2024, the Court found them in wilful contempt for failing to comply with legal orders, reinforcing the ongoing judicial battle over their disregard for previous directives.

The contempt conviction of Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdeep Singh Khalon remains in effect, with the determination of their punishment still pending. Meanwhile, several former DSGMC leaders have been issued show-cause notices, though not all have responded to the court's directives, stated in the court order.

In a separate matter, the Court has ordered that Rs. 17.5 lakh be released in phases to cover the medical treatment of teacher Sujata Zadoo, recognising the urgent need for financial aid. The next hearing is scheduled for July 10, 2025, and Kalka and Khalon must appear in person as the Court continues to push for accountability. (ANI)

