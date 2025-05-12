New Delhi, May 12: The Indian Army on Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border remained largely peaceful during the night. A statement from the Army mentioned that “no incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days”. The peaceful night comes days after Pakistan indulged in unprovoked firing and later heavy shelling on the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. The night also had no sounds of drones, missiles, or jets flying around.

For the first time in several days, locals in the Jammu region, including the heavily affected areas of Poonch and Rajouri, had peace. The situation seems to be getting normal in the main Jammu city as no drones, firing or shelling was reported during the night. In Kashmir, also, the fear of drones and jets flying has subsided. In the morning, people were seen moving in the Srinagar markets as usual. India-Pakistan Conflict: 32 Airports Closed Due to Military Standoff Between 2 Countries Set To Reopen Across Northern and Western India.

Poonch Sees Gradual Return to Normalcy

Jammu and Kashmir: Poonch sees gradual return to normalcy on the second day of the ceasefire, with people back on the streets and some shops reopening pic.twitter.com/H5SPRk0oYN — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

Visuals From Akhnoor

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Akhnoor, located near the Line of Control (LoC), show movement resuming amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite the prevailing security concerns and heightened military vigilance, residents are carrying on with their daily lives pic.twitter.com/NMrpOLIRlR — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

The calm has provided the much-needed relief to the people, allowing them to return to their normal routines. "The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," said the Indian Army.

The peace came after Pakistan urged for a ceasefire following the Indian Armed Forces' pounding of its airbases. India has said that 11 airbases of Pakistan have been destroyed in the missile attacks by the Indian Armed Forces. India-Pakistan Conflict: 10 Satellites Working To Ensure Safety and Security Citizens of Country, Says ISRO Chief V Narayanan.

On May 7, India launched airstrikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan, demolishing buildings and killing over 100 terrorists to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Rattled Pakistan tried to carry out drone raids and conducted heavy shelling on the LoC and the International Border, targeting Jammu in particular.

Pakistan also carried out drone raids along the western border. It was in retaliation for this that the Indian Armed Forces struck hard and destroyed its airbases, thereby causing huge losses to Pakistan. India and Pakistan arrived at an understanding for a ceasefire on Saturday along the LoC and the International Border.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all forms of military action -- on land, in the air, and at sea -- effective from 5 p.m. on Saturday. Since then situation on the LoC and International Border has been largely peaceful, however, Pakistani forces have tried to breach the understanding. India has categorically said that any breach will be considered an act of war, which will be dealt with severely.

