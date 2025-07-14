New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Central government on Monday approved the transfer of six judges from various High Courts across the country to the Delhi High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued formal notifications acting on recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 26.

Justice V. Kameswar Rao has been transferred back to the Delhi High Court from the Karnataka High Court, a year after he was moved there on his own request. Justice Rao had earlier served for over 11 years in the Delhi High Court before his transfer in May 2024. His repatriation marks a return to his parents' High Court.

Justice Arun Monga, currently posted in the Rajasthan High Court, has been transferred to the Delhi High Court. Starting his law career in Chandigarh in 1991, he later practiced in Delhi from 1997-98 for two decades. Justice Monga was appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in October 2018 and was shifted to Rajasthan in November 2023.

Justice Vivek Chaudhary, who served at the Allahabad High Court, has been transferred to Delhi. A law graduate from Meerut University in 1988, he practised in civil and constitutional matters before the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court. He became Additional Judge in February 2017 and a permanent Judge in March 2018.

Justice Anil Kshetarpal, who began his practice in Kurukshetra before moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1988, has also been transferred to the Delhi High Court. He trained under Justice V.K. Bali, a former Chief Justice.

Justice Om Prakash Shukla has been transferred from the Allahabad High Court. He began his legal practice in 2003 and was appointed as a permanent judge in March 2024.

Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, formerly with the Bombay High Court, is also joining the Delhi High Court. Born on December 19, 1967, in Nagpur, he graduated in law in 1992 from the University College of Law, Nagpur. He enrolled as an advocate on August 25, 1992, beginning his career under then Senior Advocate Sharad A. Bobde (later Chief Justice of India). Justice Sambre practised before the Bombay High Court at Nagpur and served as Secretary of the High Court Bar Association, Nagpur (2004-07). He was elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court on January 6, 2014.

All six judges are expected to take oath soon at Delhi High Court, significantly augmenting its judicial capacity and easing the caseload burden. (ANI)

