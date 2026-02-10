New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhi University on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the appeals seeking disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree details were aimed at sensationalising the issue and had no real merit.

Appearing for the university, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "This is only to sensationalise. There is nothing in the matter." He requested time to file a reply, stating that he wanted to respond both on the issue of delay in filing the appeals and on the merits of the case.

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the appellants, said that if the Solicitor General was ready to argue on merits, the Court could issue notice in the appeals. He also submitted that the delay in filing the appeals was minor and could be condoned.

Mehta opposed the suggestion, saying that he was already present in the case and issuing notice would only add to the sensationalism. "I am appearing. Notice can't be issued only to sensationalise something," he said.

After hearing both sides, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted Delhi University three weeks to file its objections to the delay condonation applications. The matter will now be heard on April 27.

The appeals have been filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, RTI activist Neeraj Sharma and advocate Mohd Irshad against an August 25, 2024, order of a single judge, which had set aside the Central Information Commission's 2016 direction to disclose details related to the Prime Minister's degree.

In that judgement, the single judge had held that educational records such as degrees and marksheets are personal information under the RTI Act and cannot be disclosed unless a larger public interest is shown. (ANI)

