New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice on the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) appeal challenging a single bench order that nullified the formation of an ad-hoc committee for the Bihar Olympic Association.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the Bihar Olympic Association to respond to IOA's challenge against the single judge's ruling.

The court noted that, according to the single judge's observations, the Bihar Olympic Association had not been allowed to present its case or review relevant materials before its management was handed over to an ad-hoc committee by the IOA.

Consequently, the bench allowed the IOA time to submit a response on potentially restarting the process. The appellant's counsel argued that, given the single judge's findings, time should be granted to seek instructions on whether the entire process could be initiated anew, starting from the formation of a one-member fact-finding committee.

In response, the court scheduled the matter for the next hearing on May 13, 2025, to allow the counsel to finalize instructions. Additionally, it directed the advocate representing the Bihar Olympic Association to obtain instructions on the proposal before the upcoming proceedings.

The recent single bench observed that the IOA order did not meet the legal requirements and thus deserved to be annulled.

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta in an order passed on February 24, 2025, said, "I find that the impugned action on the part of the President, IOA in constituting an Ad-hoc Committee 'to look after the affairs' of the Bihar Olympic Association does not satisfy the requirements of law. The impugned order dated 01.01.2025 is consequently set aside."

While setting aside the impugned order dated 01.01.2025, this Court takes on record the statement made by the counsel for the petitioner Bihar Olympics Association that expeditious and urgent steps shall be taken to ensure that the Constitution of the Bihar Olympic Association is amended to bring the same in line with the IOA Constitution and the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 and elections shall be held expeditiously to elect the members of the Executive Committee of the Bihar Olympic Association.

Let the above be done within three months from today, failing which, it shall be open for the IOA to take appropriate disciplinary action against the petitioner including by way of suspension and/or any such measure contemplated under Article 6.1.5 and/or any other provisions of the Constitution of the IOA, directed the court. The court's directive was issued during the hearing of a petition filed by the Bihar Olympic Association.

The petition challenged the Indian Olympic Association's decision and sought the dissolution of the Ad-Hoc Committee, especially considering the upcoming 38th National Games scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 14.

The lawyer representing the Bihar Olympics Association submitted that the president of the IOA does not hold the power to unilaterally appoint a commission or a committee and such a power lies exclusively with the General Assembly.

According to the IOA counsel, Article 15.1.4 does not apply to this case, as the action taken against the petitioner is not considered a disciplinary measure under the IOA Constitution. However, the IOA President has the authority to form a committee or commission under Article 17, in conjunction with Article 15.1.5, and this can be ratified post-formation as per Article 17.5 and Rule 15.1.5 of the IOA Constitution. (ANI)

