New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court recently issued notices to the husband and the Delhi Police on a plea moved by a Muslim woman challenging a notice served under Talaq E Hasan.

The petitioner has sought a direction to declare the notice void as it is Unilateral Extra-Judicial Talaq, arbitrary, irrational and contrary to Article 14, 15, 21, 25 and UN Conventions on Human Civil Rights.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Procures 187.86 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat So Far at MSP Costing Rs 37,852 Crore.

The vacation bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on June 22, 2022, issued notice on the petition moved by Razia Naz. The matter has been listed on August 18, 2022, for further hearing.

The petitioner has challenged the notice of June 2, 2022, served by her husband Shahenshah Alam Khan.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

The petition stated that the petitioner was married to Shahenshah Alam Khan, a resident of Panaji, Goa. It is alleged that the petitioner was subjected to physical and mental torture at the matrimonial as well as parental home as the demand for expensive gifts was refused by the petitioner and her family.

The petitioner has claimed that her husband avoided any action against him and his familypreferred the route of Talaq-E-Hasan and gave her first notice for the same just to pressurise her to withdraw all legal action against him.

The said Talaq-E-Hasan is not only arbitrary, illegal, baseless, abuse of law but also Unilateral Extra-Judicial act and directly infringement of the Articles 14, 15, 21, 25 and UN Convention, the petition stated.

It also stated that the petitioner had filed a police complaint and a case under the domestic violence Act against her husband and his family. Thereafter the notice under Talaq E Hasan was served upon the petitioner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)