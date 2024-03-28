New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Thursday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on bail plea of Daud Nasir. He is accused in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

This case is related to purchase of a property in Okhla for Rs. 36 crore out of which Rs. 27 crores were paid in cash. This money is alleged to be ill-gotten.

Also Read | ‘Judiciary Under Threat’: 600 Lawyers Write to CJI DY Chandrachud Against ‘Vested Interest Group’ Trying to Defame Courts.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan in this case. His anticipatory bail pleas were dismissed by the trial court and High court.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to ED on the regular bail plea of accused Daud Nasir.

Also Read | TANCET 2024 Exam Result: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Results Declared by Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know How to Check Marks and Rank List.

The bench directed to file reply to the bail plea. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 16.

Special counsel Zoheb Hossain and Special public prosecutor (SPP) Manish Jain appeared through video conferencing.

SPP Manish Jain submitted that the anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan was dismissed with observation about this accused also. While considering the plea those observations should be considered.

Nasir is accused in Delhi Waqf Board Money Launderig case. His earlier bail application was dismissed by the trial court on February 22, 2024.

While dismissing the bail plea of Nasir the trial noted that it is alleged by the ED that Daud Nasir, in his statement under section 50 of the Act, stated about purchase of properties in Tikona Park, Jamia Nagar, Delhi, for Rs. 13.40 crore. When confronted with the transactions contained in the white diary, he gave evasive replies. When confronted with the sale agreement, with regard to the above property for Rs. 36 crore, extracted from the mobile phone of accused Zeeshan Haider, he admitted the signatures on Certificate, being signatures of him, Zeeshan Haider and Ayesha Quamar.

The court had observed, " There is also force in the contention of the Special public prosecutor (SPP) for the ED that the accused persons have not been able to explain the difference in the amount of sale consideration of Rs.13.40 crores as mentioned in the Agreement for Sale dated 17.09.2021, and the amount of sale consideration of Rs. 36 crore, as mentioned in the Advance Receipt cum Agreement to Sell and Purchase dated 17.09.2021, with regard to the same property total land measuring approx. 1200 sq. yds., situated at Zaidi Villa, T.T.I. Road, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, New Delhi, or the source of funds, out of which payments for the said properties were made by accused Zeeshan Haider and acccused Daud Nasir or the huge cash transactions which had taken place in respect of the said properties."

It was also stated that investigation in the predicate offences in FIR no. 05/2020, PS ACB, is pending, the court noted.

ED has already filed a charge sheet in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)