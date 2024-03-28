Chennai, March 28: The eagerly awaited results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 have been declared by Anna University today, March 28. As per the announcement, candidates can access their scores on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. To view their results, candidates need to input their credentials, such as application number and date of birth. Additionally, the university has announced that the minimum qualifying scores for each college will be released separately post-results.

TANCET 2024 featured 100 questions, each carrying one mark, with a penalty of one-third of the total marks for each incorrect answer, ensuring strict evaluation standards. Candidates can download their scorecards from April 3 to May 3 for further reference. Moreover, candidates aspiring for admission to various institutes can gauge their chances by referring to previous years' TANCET cut-off scores. This will aid them in preparing for the admission process in advance, ensuring a smoother transition.

How to Check Marks

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their TANCET 2024 exam results and rank list:

Visit the official website: Navigate to tancet.annauniv.edu. Locate the TANCET 2024 Results section: Find the relevant section for TANCET 2024 results on the homepage. Enter login details: Input the required login credentials, such as application number and date of birth, and then click on "Submit." View your result: Your TANCET 2024 exam result will be displayed on the screen.

How to Check Rank List

Candidates can also check their rank list using the following steps:

Visit TANCET official websites: Go to tancet.annauniv.edu or tn-mbamca.com. Access the rank list: Look for the link labelled "TANCET Rank List 2024" on the homepage. Enter login details: Provide the necessary login credentials as prompted. Check your rank: The TANCET 2024 rank list will be presented on the screen. You can save or download it for future reference.

After the declaration of results, successful candidates must gear up for the counselling process, which includes registration, document verification, and seat allotment. They should keep their documents ready for verification purposes as per the schedule provided.

