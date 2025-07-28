New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi police on a plea of Asif Iqbal Tanha against the order on a charge against him in the Jamia violence case. This case is linked to the violence in the Jamia area in December 2019 during the anti-CAA NRC protests.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice to the Delhi police and sought a response on the plea. The bench listed the matter along with the two petitions moved by Sharjeel Imam and others on October 13.

On March 7, the Saket court framed charges against Asif Iqbal Tanha, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused persons for the offences of unlawful assembly, rioting, conspiracy, damaging property by fire, damaging public property, etc.

It has been argued that the charges framed are arbitrary and lack a thorough analysis of the facts.

On the other hand, the trial court had noted that Asif Iqbal Tanha was named in the FIR. It's alleged that he was leading a mob.

Sharjeel Imam has also challenged the framing of charges. His petition is also filed, challenging his Prosecution in two cases arising from a speech given at Jamia.

It is submitted that the same speech is the subject matter of Case FIR of 2019 before the Saket court, in which the charges have been framed.

It is also submitted that the same Jamia speech, along with other speeches, is the subject matter of the FIR of 2020. This case is pending before the Karkardooma Court and at the stage of Prosecution evidence.

Sharjeel Imam is also an accused in the larger Conspiracy of the Delhi riots case under UAPA. (ANI)

