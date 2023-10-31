New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi police including the commissioner on plea of a senior citizen widow seeking protection to her life, liberty and property and right to live with peace and dignity in her self-owned house.

The petitioner alleged that her husband had died in Covid-19 pandemic and her daughter-in-law is trying to throw her out of the house in active participation with her brothers. Justice Amit Sharma issued notice to Delhi police commissioner, Deputy commissioner, Assistant commissioner and SHO police station Rajouri Garden.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Woman Dead, Three Injured As Blaze Erupts in House in Palam Colony.

The bench granted time to Delhi police to file a status report and the matter has been listed on December 1, 2023. Court has also issued notice to the son and daughter-in-law of the petitioner.

63-old-petitioner Reena Kwatra approached the high court through advocate Ashesh Lal and alleged that her daughter-in-law is forcing her son to throw her out of the house and get the property transferred in her (daughter-in-law) name and in pursuance to the same now her son resorted to implicate the petitioner in false FIR and criminal cases.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in West Bengal Cross 76,000 Mark; North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah Majorly Affected Districts.

On one hand the respondent daughter in law and her brother are threatening and harassing the petitioner and on the other hand, she in cohort with her brothers has got registered a false FIR against the petitioner on the basis of concocted story by giving the matrimonial dispute a colour of serious offences provided under IPC, in the greed of property, the plea stated.

It is further stated that the petitioner has lodged complaints before the police station Rajouri Garden, however no action has been taken, neither any sort of protection has been granted to the petitioner.

The petitioner being senior citizen and at the far end of her life has every right to live peacefully and with dignity at her self-owned house. However the daughter-in-law has been continuously threatening and disturbing the life of the petitioner, the plea said.

The petitioner has sought a direction to Delhi police to provide protection to the petitioner and to secure the fundamental rights of the petitioner enshrined under article 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)