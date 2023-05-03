New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging the trial court order granting bail to the businessman Raj Singh Gehlot, Ambience Group Promoter in a money laundering case related to bank loan alleged fraud case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's bench on Wednesday released the case from his roster and listed the matter for May 10, before another bench.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Bail Application: Delhi High Court Asks CBI for Report on AAP Leader's Interim Bail in Excise Policy Scam Case on Grounds of Wife's Illness.

Raj Singh Gehlot was granted bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court last month.

The case relates to certain loans granted by a consortium of banks for constructing the Ambience Hotel at Shahdara, Delhi.

Also Read | AP Class 10 Results 2023 Date: BSEAP Likely to Declare Manabadi AP SSC Result Soon, Know How To Check Scorecards and Other Details.

Arrested on July 28, 2021, Gehlot was earlier granted interim bail by a Delhi Court on medical grounds, which had been extended from time to time and continued till date. By way of the present order, the bail is now made permanent.

Gehlot was represented by Advocates Tanveer Ahmed Mir, Shikhar Sharma, Vaibhav Suri, Kartik Venu, Saud Khan, Fahad Khan, Swati Khanna and Yash Datt in the trial Court.

Gehlot was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) for allegedly committing bank fraud against the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Consortium.

According to the financial probe agency, it had initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by State ACB, Jammu against Aman Hospitality Pvt Ltd (AHPL) and its Directors for money laundering in the construction and development of the 5-star 'Leela Ambience Convention Hotel' situated near the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi.

ED had earlier stated that an investigation under PMLA revealed that a huge part of a loan amount of more than Rs 800 crore, which was sanctioned by a consortium of banks for the hotel project, was siphoned off by AHPL and Raj Singh Gehlot and his associates through a web of companies controlled by them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)