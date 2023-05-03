Vijayawada, May 3: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP Class 10 Results 2023 in May. According to media reports, the board is likely to announce the AP SSC Result 2023 during the second week of May. Once declared, the AP Class 10 Results 2023 can be viewed on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, at bse.ap.gov.in. Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 Declared: Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Inter 1st and 2nd Year Exam Result at examresults.ap.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

The board is yet to confirm the AP Class 10 Results 2023 date. As per media reports, 6.6 lakh students have registered for Andhra Pradesh class 10th board exams. The board conducted SSC exams from April 3 to 18 in 3349 exam venues. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result Out on gseb.org, Know How To Check.

How To Check AP Class 10 Results 2023:

Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the AP Class 10 Results 2023 link.

Click on it, and a new login window will be displayed.

Enter the asked login credentials.

Click on the submit tab.

BSEAP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen.

Along with the declaration of result, the officials also releases the pass percentage, toppers list and other statistics. Students are advised to visit the official website of BSEAP regularly for more details and the latest updates.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) announced the results for inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations on April 26. The Andhra Pradesh Board declared the BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year exam results 2023 at around 6 pm. According to reports, a total of 10,03,990 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams 2023, Of these, 4.84 lakh students undertook the AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2023 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).