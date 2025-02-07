New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday ruled against the use of logos and images related to Ratan Tata and Tata Trusts, acknowledging that Tata is a well-known trademark and that the late Ratan Tata is a prominent figure deserving of name protection.

Justice Mini Pushkarna's bench, while hearing a lawsuit filed by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Tata Sons Pvt Ltd issued an injunction against Rajat Srivastava, who had been planning to organize an award ceremony named the 'Ratan Tata Icon Award.'

According to the lawsuit, the defendants, despite being notified, choose to continue to advertise and publicize an unauthorized event and award, falsely claiming support by and association with the Tata Trusts and its former Chairman, late Ratan N Tata.

During the proceedings, the defendants agreed to cancel the awards event and refrain from using Ratan Tata's name.

Taking note of this submission, the court also sought an undertaking from the defendants regarding compliance and scheduled a follow-up for February 12.

The plaintiffs, Tata, were represented by Senior Advocate Rajeev Nayar. The lawsuit was filed through the law firm Anand and Anand, with representation by Pravin Anand and Achuthan Sreekumar.

According to the suit, upon learning about the Defendants' unauthorized and misleading events scheduled for February 10, 2025, at the Constitutional Club of India and Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi, the Plaintiffs sent a representative to verify the Defendants' claims.

When the representative inquired at Maharashtra Sadan, they were informed that no such event was known to them and that the posts using their institution's name were unauthorized and surprising.

Conversely, at the Constitutional Club of India, the representative was told that there was a booking under Defendant Rajat Srivastava's name, but the officials did not provide any additional details about the booking or event. (ANI)

