New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted protection to the name, image, likeness, and identity of senior criminal lawyer Vikas Pahwa, restraining unidentified individuals and social media platforms from unauthorisedly using his photographs or persona for fraudulent purposes.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed the immediate removal of all infringing content available online and observed that orders would be passed to safeguard Pahwa's name, identity, and professional registration particulars from further misuse.

Appearing for Pahwa, counsel submitted that his photographs were being unlawfully used across platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, where impostors were falsely projecting themselves as the senior advocate or as being associated with him. It was argued that such misuse was aimed at deceiving unsuspecting members of the public and inducing them into fraudulent investment schemes.

The court was informed that fabricated articles and WhatsApp display pictures bearing Pahwa's photographs were being circulated to lend credibility to organised and ongoing financial fraud, causing grave harm to public interest and irreparable damage to the advocate's professional reputation.

As per the pleadings, Pahwa has alleged infringement of copyright in his photographs, passing off, misappropriation of personality and publicity rights, and unfair competition. The suit states that the unauthorised exploitation of his image and identity was a deliberate and systematic attempt to unjustly enrich fraudsters by capitalising on the goodwill and public trust associated with his name.

The plaint further notes that Pahwa is the exclusive owner of copyright in his photographs under the Copyright Act, 1957, and that his name, likeness, and persona have acquired substantial independent proprietary value, warranting protection against unauthorised commercial exploitation and misrepresentation.

Notably, Pahwa has become the first lawyer in India to obtain a court order specifically protecting personality and publicity rights, a legal remedy more commonly associated with actors, sportspersons, and public figures from the entertainment industry.

The suit underscores that Pahwa, who has over three decades of legal practice and was designated a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2011, enjoys a well-established pan-India reputation built through decades of ethical legal practice before trial courts, High Courts, and the Supreme Court.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Singh indicated that the court would pass comprehensive orders to prevent further misuse of Pahwa's identity and to restrain continued online impersonation. The court also directed that infringing material already circulating on digital platforms be taken down forthwith. (ANI)

