New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a PIL that sought directions to the central government and other respondents to constitute a religious body on Wednesday, like a "Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board," for "the protection of Sanatan Dharma and its culture."

The Bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stated that the court cannot intervene in matters of policy.

Also Read | Shivpuri Shocker: Dalit Youth Beaten to Death With Sticks and Pipes in Madhya Pradesh, 4 Arrested; Disturbing Videos Surface.

The Plea moved by Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust through Advocate Ashok Kumar stated that, as per the Constitution of India, our country is a secular nation, which is explicitly mentioned in the Constitution.

The Government of India has constituted various bodies or boards for the followers of different religions. However, it was argued that followers of Sanatan Dharma, also known as Hindu Dharma, do not have any dedicated board or government body to protect their rights and customs, plea added.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Urges Bangladesh to End Atrocities on Hindus After ISKCON Priest’s Arrest.

It was also stated that members of communities belonging to religions other than Sanatan/Hindu Dharma are engaging in various forms of attack against Sanatan Dharma, such as attempting to convert followers from Sanatan Dharma to other religions, which goes against the customs and beliefs of its followers.

It was stated that the majority of people in our country are followers of the Sanatan/Hindu religion, and as such, they have the right to protection and other facilities related to their religion, which has not been provided by the Government of India for several years.

The government is legally bound to protect the rights and customs of the Sanatan/Hindu religion.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that many temples in the country are controlled and managed by the Government of India, as well as by state governments, with funds being collected from these temples.

Despite this, the government has not established a dedicated body on a national scale for the protection of the Sanatan/Hindu religion. These circumstances indicate the need for the government to create such a body, which should be controlled and managed by the government to protect the Sanatan/Hindu religion in the country, plea read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)