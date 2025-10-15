New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday released 17 bail matters, including actor Leena Maria Paul's bail, in a money laundering and extortion case after the transfer of Justice Arun Monga. The bail pleas were scheduled for clarification before the pronouncement of judgment.

The matters have now been released and relisted for a fresh hearing on November 7. Leena Maria Paul is the wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She has sought bail on the grounds of period of custody, parity and provision of PMLA related to the women accused. She has been in custody for the last 3 years and 7 months.

The bail application of Leena Maria Paul and others was filed last year. Advocate Anant Malik, along with John Paul Edison, appeared for petitioner Leena.

Earlier, they had argued that she had been in custody for around three years and seven months, and charges had not yet been framed. There is a delay in the trial. At the same time, some other co-accused persons have been granted by the High Court and the trial court.

They further argued that similarly placed accused Jacqueline Fernandez was not even arrested during the investigation. She was granted bail on an appearance on a summons issued to her.

It was also argued that the twin condition under section 45 of PMLA also has a proviso in relation to the woman accused.

It was also submitted that on 14 December 2021, a complaint was filed against the petitioner and others, with 178 witnesses. The matter is still at the stage of arguements on charges on behalf of the accused persons.

Accused Pradeep Ramdani, Avtar Singh Kochar, Pinki Irani, and Jacqueline Fernandez are on bail, advocate Anant Malik had argued. Leena's role is similar to Fernandez's, he added.

Her last bail application was rejected on 19 May 2023. At the time, arguements on the charge were going on. Still, arguements on charges are ongoing on behalf of the accused persons; nothing has changed, Malik submitted.

He had further submitted that Avtar Singh Kochar was granted bail on the ground of delay. While granting the bail, the Supreme Court's judgment in the Manish Sisodia case was also mentioned.

A woman is entitled to special treatment while considering the bail of a woman under PMLA, the counsel added.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail plea, submitting that the condition of Section 45(2) is not applicable to the accused woman.

The Supreme Court has already decided what is to be considered, the ED said.

The Twin conditions of section 45 are in addition to the provisions of 439 CrPC. Besides it, the Conduct of the accused is also to be looked into while considering the bail plea. (ANI)

