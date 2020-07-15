New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the central government, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Delhi University on a petition against the decision to mandate conducting final term exams in colleges by September end.

A bench of Justice Jayant Nath, after hearing the submissions of the petitioner, issued notice to the Centre (through Union HRD Ministry), UGC and Delhi University and slated the matter for further hearing on August 4.

Solicitar General Tushar Mehta appeared for the UGC before the court today.

The petition, filed by final year Delhi University student Kabir Sachdeva through advocates Dhruv Pande and Randeep Sachdeva, sought directions to promote the final year students on the basis of marks obtained in previous years and internal assessment in the present year.

The UGC had, on July 6, issued revised exam guidelines mandating to hold final examinations in colleges and universities by the end of September stating that the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students were linked to exams.

Advocate Manik Dogra, representing the petitioner, argued that the guidelines demonstrate non- application of mind and colourable exercise of power and set an illegitimate expectation for the public to follow putting a large sect of the population at a significant threat amid pandemic.

The petitioner student challenging the vires of the memorandum passed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development, Department of Higher Education, which provide instructions for conducting the exams along with standard operating procedures for the same.

The plea said that in times of a global pandemic the concern Ministry and UGC have placed irrational weightage on academic evaluation and completely neglected the importance of lives of thousands of students.

The UGC has also acted in contravention and beyond powers conferred upon them under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, the plea said adding that the Union HRD Ministry and UGC are acting in gross violation of the fundamental rights of the students. (ANI)

