New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed numerous private schools across the national capital to file affidavits detailing the implementation status of the Sixth and Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations for their teaching and non-teaching staff.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Renu Bhatnagar issued the directive while hearing a batch of appeals filed by teachers from various private institutions, including DAV Public School, GD Goenka Public School, ASN Sr. Secondary School, St. Margaret Senior Secondary School, and others.

The appeals challenge a Single Judge's earlier ruling that, while recognising the teachers' entitlement to revised CPC-scale salaries, had also appointed a committee to examine whether the schools had adequate funds to disburse such salaries, and to assess the eligibility and appointments of the staff.

Counsel appearing for the teachers argued that the appointment of such a committee went beyond the scope of the original writ petitions. The teachers had moved court primarily seeking enforcement of salary payments under the Sixth and Seventh CPCs, not a review of their service credentials or school finances.

On the other hand, counsels representing the schools submitted that fee hikes have not been permitted by regulatory authorities, leaving them without sufficient funds to fully implement the CPC scales. Some schools claimed to have already adopted the revised pay commissions from various dates and had even cleared partial arrears.

To resolve the factual disputes, the Court has now directed each school involved in the appeals to file a single affidavit (not one per case) within four weeks, clearly stating whether they have implemented the Seventh CPC, the date of such implementation (if done), the extent of salary arrears already paid under both the Sixth and Seventh CPC and the amount still pending, if any.

The schools are to share copies of their affidavits with the teachers' legal teams. Teachers, in turn, may file responses within two weeks thereafter.

The matter is next listed for hearing on September 17, 2025. (ANI)

