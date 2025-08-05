New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in response to a petition filed by the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS), a registered but unrecognised political party, seeking the allotment of a common election symbol for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Justice Mini Pushkarna heard the matter and directed the ECI to file its response, scheduling the next hearing for August 19.

ABJS states that its origins are to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, founded in 1951 by the late Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The party adopted its present name in 1979 and was officially registered under that title by the ECI through a letter dated October 20, 1989, effective from September 20, 1989.

As an unrecognised political party governed by its own bylaws, ABJS has been conducting internal elections for its office bearers every two years in accordance with those rules.

Throughout its history, the party has consistently contested elections across various states and has periodically applied to the ECI for the allotment of a common symbol. In the most recent example, during the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, ABJS was allotted the 'sitar' symbol for its candidate, who contested under the party's banner, the plea stated.

Ahead of the Bihar elections slated for late 2025, ABJS wrote to the ECI on June 2, 2025, requesting the allotment of a common symbol to support its candidates in the state. After receiving no response, the party sent a follow-up reminder on July 4, which also went unanswered.

The lack of reply prompted ABJS to approach the High Court, asserting its entitlement to a common symbol under existing electoral laws, especially given its history of participation and prior recognition in other state elections, added the plea. (ANI)

