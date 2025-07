New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a report from city police on an interfaith couple's complaint of alleged "forced separation" by cops when they went to seek protection citing threats.

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the DCP concerned to personally inquire into the matter and contact the woman at a shelter home, where she was allegedly kept by police after separation, on Friday itself.

The judge directed the police officer to ascertain woman's safety and record her wishes, specifically whether she seeks to remain in the company of the man.

According to the petition, the couple, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, approached the DCP, South-East District, Delhi, for police protection on July 22.

However, instead of providing protection or allowing them to stay in a Safe House for Couples, the woman was forcibly separated, medically examined, and later detained at a Women's Shelter Home around 3 am on July 24, "despite her repeated and recorded pleas to be with the petitioner".

While the man currently works in Delhi, the woman travelled to the national capital on July 22.

The judge directed the DCP to file a status report after personally verifying it.

"Having regard to the aforenoted facts, this Court directs the concerned DCP to file a Status Report, personally verified by him, detailing the circumstances surrounding the events of July 23 and 24, 2025, including the action taken on the petitioners' complaint," the judge said.

The judge directed the DCP to personally inquire into the matter and contact with the woman at the Women's Shelter Home on Friday itself.

"He shall ascertain her safety and record her wishes, specifically whether she seeks to remain in the company of the Petitioner. If she confirms the same, appropriate arrangements shall be made to relocate both the petitioner and Ms. 'X' to a designated Safe House today itself, in accordance with the Delhi Police SOP," the judge said.

The judge directed the police to file the Status Report before August 8, the next date of hearing.

According to the petition, the couple wanted to exercise their right to marry freely and without interference, in accordance with law.

It claimed that the couple were in a relationship since 2018.

"Their interfaith relationship was met with intense familial opposition and threats. Despite this, they remained in touch and decided to solemnise their marriage through legal means," the petition claimed.

