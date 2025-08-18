New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi police on the anticipatory bail plea of Big Boss fame Ajaz Khan. Delhi Police's Cyber Police Station have registered an FIR over objectionable posts on social media against a YouTuber and his family. The trial court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on August 5.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the Delhi police and granted time to file a response. The matter was listed for hearing on September 22.

Anticipatory bail plea for Ajaz Khan has been filed through Advocate Khalid Akhtar and Mohd. Shadan. This case has been filed by a woman and his son, a YouTuber.

This case arises out of the reposting on Instagram by the petitioner of a video originally created and uploaded on YouTube by the complainant's son titled "A DAY WITH NAJAYAZ KHAN".

It is stated that the said video contains multiple offensive, defamatory, and obscene references to the Petitioner, including derogatory remarks, obscene gestures, and false imputations.

The Petitioner neither created, scripted, nor endorsed the video, and it was already in the public domain before the repost. The Petitioner promptly deleted the reposted content, the plea said.

Ajaz Khan was called by the police many times to join the investigation, but he failed to do so. It is stated that Khan was not aware of the issuance of the first notice. He only became aware of it during the arguements before the trial court.

It is also stated that after the second notice, Khan sent an email seeking some time to appear. It is also stated that he has joined an investigation pursuant to the Order of the Bombay High Court in another case registered at Thane, Maharashtra.

The brief facts of the case is that the son of the Complainant who is a social media influencer, having about 16 million followers on Youtube and several million followers on various other social media handles, made a 35 minutes video titled "a day with najayaz khan" and posted the same on several social media handles, including "youtube", wherein he mimicked the applicant using all sort of derogatory words, abuses, obscene gestures and in its aftermath, the applicant (Khan) made a retaliatory Video. (ANI)

