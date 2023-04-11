New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the central government and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file response on a plea seeking direction, to allow prayers during Ramzan at Mughal Mosque situated in Qutub Complex.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri sought a response from the respondents and listed the matter on April 27.

Initially, the court was listing the matter in May, and counsel for the petitioner said the prayer would be infructuous as the month of Ramzan is ending on April 22 or 23.

Thereafter the court listed the matter on April 27.

The bench issued notice on the application moved by the Managing Committee of Delhi waqf board seeking early disposal of a petition challenging the alleged stopping of prayers in the mosque in May 2022. The main petition is listed before the bench on August 21.

The applicant has also prayed to allow prayers in the mosque during Ramzan.

The application for early disposal has been moved by advocate Sufian Siddiqui in view of the recent order of the Supreme Court for early disposal of the matter.

Earlier, the Centre had said that the Mughal mosque in the Qutub complex is a protected monument.

Advocate M. Sufian Siddiqui objected to the submissions made by the counsel for the central government. He said that Mughal Mosque is not covered under the notification. The namaz never stop there. He requested an early date as the mosque closed on May 13, 2022.

This matter pertains to a Mosque situated within the 'Qutub Complex'. However, it is outside the 'Qutab Enclosure'.

The name of the mosque is 'Mughal Mosque', and it is not the contentious 'Quwattul Islam Mosque'. The petition stated that it is a duly Gazette Notified Waqf property vide Notification of 16 April 1970, and there is a duly appointed Imam and Moazin.

Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui representing the petitioner had submitted before the Court that Namaz was regularly performed at the said mosque and has never been closed for worship.

He had submitted that the officials of ASI in an absolutely unlawful, arbitrary and precipitous manner completely stopped the Namaz on May 13, 2022, without serving any 'Notice or Order' etc.

It was further submitted that the Fundamental Rights of the worshippers stand violated continuously. To ensure that the primacy of the 'Rule of Law' is preserved and upheld, this matter may kindly be listed for an urgent hearing. (ANI)

