New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed to suspend the Look Out Circular (LOC) opened against businessman Vikas Malu to enable him to join the inquiry by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). He was summoned twice in September 2024 by the agency.

On Wednesday, the High Court asked him to furnish a bond of Rs 3 crore within two days of his arrival from Dubai.

He was issued a summons on 12.09.2024 and 24.09.2024 by the Senior Intelligence Officer, DGGI, Ghaziabad Regional Unit, Meerut Zonal Unit.

The department submitted that despite summons being served, respondent did not join the inquiry and only informed to his lawyer over e-mail that he was out of India.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja on Wednesday suspended the LOC opened against Vikas Malu, subject to furnishing a bond of Rs. 3 crore and a surety of a family member.

"In that view of the matter, subject to respondent (Malu) furnishing a bond of Rs 3 crore with one surety of any family member, LOC be kept in abeyance till 03.06.2024 to enable the respondent to appear before the investigating agency for joining the inquiry pursuant to summons of 12.09.2024 and 24.09.2024," Justice Dudeja ordered on May 28.

The matter has been listed for August 4, 2025 hearing. The high court was dealing with a petition moved by DGGI against the order passed by trial court on May 23, 2025 on his anticipatory bail application.

The sessions court had directed the respondent to join the inquiry within five days and, thereafter, as and when called by the investigating officer.

It was also directed that till the next date of hearing listed before the trial court on 03.06.2025, no coercive action shall be taken against the respondent and also directed that LOC shall remain suspended till the next date.

Before the High Court, the counsel for DGGI submitted that the anticipatory bail application filed in Delhi in respect of the summons issued by DGGI, Ghaziabad, is not maintainable.

Senior Counsel Vikas Pahwa appearing for the respondent Vikas Malu, on query by the court, responded that respondent could not appear before the Investigating Agency despite the order of 23.05.2025 passed by the Sessions Court because LOC was not suspended and respondent was unwell.

He also submitted that respondent is still ready and willing to join the investigation in compliance of summons of 12.09.2024 and 24.09.2024. He is also ready to comply with the directions imposed by this Court on 07.11.2024, passed in another petition.

Senior standing counsel Satish Aggarwala and Atul Tripathi appearing for the DGGI, under instructions, stated that department has no objection to the suspension of LOC subject to respondent joining the investigation and compliance of order of 07.11.2024. The High Court on 07.11.2024 in another petition directed Vikas Malu to join the investigation on 20.11.2024 at 12:00 PM and issued directions to keep the LOC in abeyance, subject to him furnishing a bond of Rs. 3 crore to the competent authority with one surety. (ANI)

