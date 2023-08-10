New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has decided to take suo motu cognizance in respect of a media report in regard to a three-year-old girl child who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a school cleaner in South Delhi.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Saurabh Benrajee in an order passed on August 8, 2023, sought a status report of GNCTD and said, "status report be filed positively within two weeks in respect of action taken in the matter by the Delhi Police as well as by the Education Department, GNCTD.

Santosh Tripathi, Counsel appearing on behalf of the Government of NCT of Delhi [‘GNCTD’], accepted notice on behalf of GNCTD including the Education Department.

The court further directed that, while filing the status report the repondents will mask the name of the girl child as well as the names of the parents of the girl child, and shall undertake all necessary measures to protect the identity and right to privacy of the girl child.

GNCTD Counsel shall take care that the media acts in compliance with the statutory provisions as contained in Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012, said the Court.

According to a media report, last week the family of a three-year-old girl studying in nursery has told police that a cleaner in her school sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light after the girl's mother noticed her unusual behaviour and asked her the reason. The girl broke down and told her about the incident. The girl told her mother that the safaiwala uncle used to see her when she went to the toilet and sexually assault her. (ANI)

