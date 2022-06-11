New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pass a judgment on Monday (June 13) on a petition moved by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) Leader Brinda Karat challenging a trial court order which had dismissed her plea seeking an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and his colleague--MP Pravesh Verma for allegedly delivering hate speeches in the year 2020.

The Bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh on Monday will pronounce the Judgement who kept the order reserved on March 25, 2022, in the matter.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 24 Asst. Executive Engineer And Other Posts at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Karat in October 2021, had challenged the trial court order which was dismissed on the ground that the requisite sanction from the competent authority was not obtained which was required under the law.

The Trial court in its order stated that prior sanction of competent authority Central government is required as per Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the stage of the ordering of registration of FIR as both persons are sitting Member of Parliament.

Also Read | India's Forex Reserves Fell by $306 Million to $601 Billion, Says RBI.

CPIM leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tewari had filed the complaint before the trial court and sought a direction to the Parliament Street Police Station to register an FIR against Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma.

Karat, through the petition, had sought direction to the Delhi Police to register FIR against Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)