New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday advised former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale to consider settling their defamation dispute amicably.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar encouraged both parties, acknowledged as respected public figures, to meet and attempt a resolution.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

The court observed that Gokhale had extended an apology, which Puri had accepted, and stated, "Courts are already overburdened; if possible, please try to settle the matter."

The defamation suit was prompted by tweets Gokhale published in June 2021, alleging irregularities in Puri's purchase of foreign property. Puri responded with legal action, and the court later issued an ex parte decree in her favour, ordering Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages and issue a public apology.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Forces With Extremist Ideology Cannot Be Allowed To Misuse Democratic Freedom, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the latest hearing, Gokhale's counsel submitted a revised affidavit of apology. However, Puri's legal team--led by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, with Advocates Vishal Gehrana and Palak Sharma from Karanjawala & Co.--requested time to examine the document, which had been presented during the hearing.

The revised submission follows an earlier court directive to withdraw Gokhale's initial affidavit due to issues with its tone and language. The court had ruled the original document inadmissible and called for a corrected version.

In May 2025, the court dismissed Gokhale's appeal challenging the ₹50 lakh decree. His counsel, Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, informed the Bench that Gokhale had already issued an unconditional public apology through his official social media account, though the accompanying affidavit faced procedural objections.

The online apology read, "I unconditionally apologise for having put out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021, which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by the Ambassador. Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret."

Puri's legal team raised concerns regarding the sincerity and content of the affidavit and cited Gokhale's conduct in associated contempt and enforcement proceedings.

The Court had previously restrained Gokhale from making further defamatory remarks and issued a notice requiring him to explain why he should not be held in civil contempt for failing to comply with its orders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)